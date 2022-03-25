New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $289.22 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $289,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.47. 3,160,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.34 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.