New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $385.09 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of America worth $385,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 30,230,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

