New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $41,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.45. 191,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,937. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $269.58 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

