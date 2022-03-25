New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $77,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $225.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

