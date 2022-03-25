New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,843 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

