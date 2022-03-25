New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,354 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $29,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.