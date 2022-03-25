New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,002 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $101,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.