New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,054 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $65,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

