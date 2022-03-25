New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $114,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $8,813,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $102.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,261.99. 338,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,358.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

