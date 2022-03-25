New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cerner worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

