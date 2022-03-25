NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

