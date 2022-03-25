NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

