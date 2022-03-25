Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.38. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 36,742 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

