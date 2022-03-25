Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.