Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,068 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of PetIQ worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 384,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $688.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

