Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,555 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

MOH stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average of $297.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

