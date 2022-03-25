Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $738,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

LCID stock opened at 26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

