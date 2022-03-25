Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

FOXA opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

