Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 52,429 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $393.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.01 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

