Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,327 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VOYA opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

