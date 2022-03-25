Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $557,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,170 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $190.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

