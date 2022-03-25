NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$38.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.