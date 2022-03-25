Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

