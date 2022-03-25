Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $315.67 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.
Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.
