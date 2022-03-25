Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.00

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $35.55. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.
Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)
