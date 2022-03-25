Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 132,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,395. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $13,019,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

