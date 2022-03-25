NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 263,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

