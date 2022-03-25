Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.98 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

