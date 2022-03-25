NULS Reaches Market Cap of $43.31 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.81 or 0.07020019 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.62 or 0.99987593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043023 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

