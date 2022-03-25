ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 220.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 259.9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $9,045.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

