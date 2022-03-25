Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $137.18 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Okta by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

