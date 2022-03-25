Old North State Trust LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

