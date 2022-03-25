Old North State Trust LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,885,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,015. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

