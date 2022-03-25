Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. 1,354,229 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

