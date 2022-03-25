Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.87. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,722,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

