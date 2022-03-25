Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 4,695,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

