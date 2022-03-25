Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
OLLI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 4,695,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
