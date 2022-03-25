Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,287. The stock has a market cap of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of -213.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ooma by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

