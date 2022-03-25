Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

ORCL stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.