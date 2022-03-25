Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $388,264.48 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,394.32 or 0.99794816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00063306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00132748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00260129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

