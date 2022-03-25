Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

