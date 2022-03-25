Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

