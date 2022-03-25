Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.00

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 14905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,105,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

