Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

OXM stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.