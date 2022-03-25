Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 973,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.