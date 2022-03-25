Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

