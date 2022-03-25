Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NYSE:OXM opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

