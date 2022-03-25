Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 427.22 ($5.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.50 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.69).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

