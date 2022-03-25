Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 2,549 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 689.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

