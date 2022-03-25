Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 4,098 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

