Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.